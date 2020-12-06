Carl Thomas Manuel
August 20, 1938 - December 4, 2020
Carl T. Manuel, 82, of Salem, entered into eternal rest, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Carl was a one-of-a-kind type of person. His laugh was infectious, his jokes untouchable, and a stranger to no one. During his time here on earth, he was drafted into the United States Army, then went on to retire from Rowe Furniture where he worked as manufacturing designer, after many years of dedicated service. An avid sportsman, you would often find him either playing golf, or tennis enjoying time with family and friends out in the sunshine. If he wasn't on the golf course you could probably find him at home watching football, cheering on the Virginia Hokies, or the Pittsburg Steelers, yelling at the television for bad calls and touch downs, just as if he were sitting in the stadium. But more than anything his biggest joy in life was his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Manuel; brothers, James, Paul, David, and Kenneth Manuel; sisters, Agness Jones, and Merky Harmon; along with his daughter, Renee' Manuel.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Manuel; son, Jeff Manuel; sister, Peggy Collins (Richard); grandchildren, Jeffrey Blaine (McKenzie), and Ericha Nicole Manuel; as well as his great-grandsons, Jackson and Jordan Manuel.
A service will be held in celebration of Carl's life at a later date. It is asked that family and friends remember him for the wonderful man he was, the jokes and laughs, but most of all the precious memories you shared together.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.