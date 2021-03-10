Carlene W. "Billie" McGeorge
March 6, 2021
The Best Gravy Maker ever, Carlene W. "Billie" McGeorge, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John T. Blankenship and Grace Blankenship Morgan; brothers, Ferris and John Blankenship; and grandson, Joshua David Bailey.
Survivors to cherish her many memories are her son, Jim (Mackie, the King) McGeorge and wife, Susie; daughters, Debbie Bailey-Kiser (the middle child) and husband, Danny, and Melissa Thomas, (the Pretty One); granddaughter, Mary Katherine Huff and husband, Denny, and great-grandchildren, Emily Grace and Jackson Huff; grandson, Carrick McGeorge; grand fur babies, Winston and Pricilla Grace; and other family members.
She worked in several different management roles with Kirsch Hotels, loved to travel, and most of all loved her family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2021.