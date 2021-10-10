Carlin Linford Willis
Carlin Linford Willis, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Madeline Unrue Willis.
Born June 29, 1940 in Floyd County, he was the son of the late John Varley Willis Sr. and Sylvia Sutphin Willis and was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Varley Willis Jr. and an infant brother, Nelson Willis. Mr. Willis retired from GE/Ericsson, after 38 years of tenure. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Willis attended Fort Hill United Methodist Church in Lynchburg.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Willis is survived by three sisters, Gueindoline Hall and husband Wayne, Velda Willis, Mavis Newman all of Roanoke and one brother, Coleon Willis and wife Gail of Fayetteville, N.C. and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
If considering, please make any memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.