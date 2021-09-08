Rest in paradise Los. My prayers and condolences to the family.
Mike Weeks
Friend
October 10, 2021
To the McNair family and friends. My condolences to all that knew this lovely soul. May GOD bless you in this time of mourning your loss.
Tara Mayo
Classmate
September 11, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as he celebrate a life well lived.
Dartonia Parker
Friend
September 10, 2021
My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Carlos
Marcy Goff
September 10, 2021
Rest in peace. Extending condolences to the family from Linda and Brenda Jones.
Linda Moore
Friend
September 9, 2021
Erick Pons
Friend
September 9, 2021
I will miss you so much Carlos. Thank you for blessing me with Mannie....I will always see you in him. We were best friends over the last years and worked together to build Mannie up as he grew into this unimaginable gentle giant. We never lost our connection and you always took time to make sure you could help if there was anything we needed. I will miss the talks and the laughs. So many will truly miss your infectious smile.
We love you to the moon and back. You always said just give me "peace and quiet". I know you are at peace but the quiet will be filled with our prayers and words of love.
Michelle and Mannie
Michelle McNair
Family
September 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Vonitta, Desmond and, Asante Stuart
Friend
September 8, 2021
Such a good friend, always enjoyed talking to you. Will be greatly missed. Family and close friends are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ymeka Mack
Classmate
September 8, 2021
Dear Michelle, Mannie and family, I am sorry for your loss. I am remembering all of you in my prayers. God bless you.
Sondra Rorrer (Hammonds)
Friend
September 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends throughout this difficult time.
Alfonso Allen & Family RIH los
Alfonso Allen
Friend
September 8, 2021
Los,
We have some great memories over the last 25 years. You are the most kindest, genuine man I’ve ever known and the love you have for your Son is so beautiful. I admire you for the great Father you are. I will miss our talks, laughs, and your infectious smile.
“Los is iLL” and “Bear Down” that is how I will remember you, your favorite sayings.
Until We Meet Again
Melisa
September 8, 2021
The Camarillo Family is going to miss you terribly. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Darlene Camarillo
September 8, 2021
Bo and I were so blessed to have met you and have you as a neighbor. You will be missed but not forgotten. R.I.P Carlos
Tina Bradbury
Neighbor
September 8, 2021
Los, I’m heartbroken as are ALL your friends and family. You are so loved. I don’t have the right words. This has always been our song so I’m going to continue to let Erykah say it.
. . . I guess I'll see you next lifetime Maybe we'll be butterflies I guess I'll see you next lifetime That sounds so divine I guess I'll see you next lifetime I guess I will now . . .
Katelyn
September 8, 2021
Rest well, Carlos. I have nothing but fond memories of you and remember you always being a great guy. Prayers for your family.
Asia O’Neal
Friend
September 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 8, 2021
Amazing guy. My friend. Always so caring. U will be missed bro. RIH Los
Dwayne Bennett
Classmate
September 7, 2021
Going to miss you my brother. The talks we use to have.
Derrick Parker
Friend
September 7, 2021
Carlos was one of the best people I ever met. As soon as you met him you had an instant friend. It’s hard to understand why this could happen to such a great and kind person. I guess god knew that Carlos could even make heaven a better place. I’ll miss ya big homie
Brad Robertson
Friend
September 7, 2021
Every time FedEx pulled up to my little shop, I knew I would soon be in the presence of Carlos (asked me to call him Los) with his big smile and a funny story to tell. I've since sold the shop and retired but I count Los as one of the people I miss often from those days. I didn't know Los well but does anyone have to know someone well to know they have a heart of gold? He treated people with warmth and respect, loved to joke, and adored his family. And Los was a reliable, hard-working person. My deepest condolences to his family, especially his son.
Kimberly Eakin
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
I miss you my friend....words can't describe the pain I feel! I told you I was gone hold you down and I will. We gone keep your memory alive for ever! You rest easy until I see you again my brother...I Love you Homie ❤