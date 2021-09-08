I will miss you so much Carlos. Thank you for blessing me with Mannie....I will always see you in him. We were best friends over the last years and worked together to build Mannie up as he grew into this unimaginable gentle giant. We never lost our connection and you always took time to make sure you could help if there was anything we needed. I will miss the talks and the laughs. So many will truly miss your infectious smile.



We love you to the moon and back. You always said just give me "peace and quiet". I know you are at peace but the quiet will be filled with our prayers and words of love.



Michelle and Mannie

Michelle McNair Family September 9, 2021