Carlos W. Crane
December 4, 2020
Carlos W. Crane, 75, of Troutville, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, brothers, and sisters.
Surviving family includes his wife, Rose Crane (née Shorter); son, Mark Crane and wife, Kara; son, David Crane and wife, Marcy; grandchildren, Sarah, Samuel, Sean, Sophia, and Schaeffer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. A Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.