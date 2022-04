Carlton Brown FeltyJune 27, 2021Carlton Brown Felty, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel.Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com