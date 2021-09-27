Menu
Carlton Cassell Sumner Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Carlton Cassell Sumner Sr.

Sept. 10, 1932 - September 24, 2021

Carlton Cassell Sumner Sr., 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on September 10, 1932, to the late Marion C. and Edna B. Sumner. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Mary Jane Meador Sumner, and brother, Erwin Sumner.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Holley Sumner; extended family; and devoted friends and church members from all over.

He retired from the Roanoke Gas Company after 42 years of service, where he worked as a foreman. When not helping others, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his workshop.

A Funeral Service will be officiated by Elder Junior Conner at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Basham Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1149 Drewerys Hill Road, Stewartsville, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
