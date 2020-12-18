Menu
Carmon James Marshall
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Carmon James Marshall

June 9, 1926 - December 14, 2020

On Monday, December 14, 2020, we had to say good-bye to the greatest Daddy in the World, Carmon James Marshall. He was born on June 9, 1926 to Everett and Maretha Marshall. He grew up in Indian Valley, Va. until he went off to World War II. After returning home he married Myrtle Hollandsworth Marshall and they made their home in Radford, Va. He was the owner of a wholesale tree nursery for 75 years and had a small farm he enjoyed working on. He was humble, kind, and always had a smile on his face. He never raised his voice or met a stranger. We will miss him but he will be forever in our hearts. His wife Myrtle, granddaughter, Jessica Vaughn, brother Quinton Marshall, sisters, Sylva Minnick and Claudia Roop, preceded him in death.

His two daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Steve Bishop, and Sherry and Danny Vaughn, all of Radford, survive him. He had three grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Keith of Lovettsville, Va., Kristen (Scott) Lucas of Charleston, S.C., and Justin (Emily) Vaughn of Winston-Salem, N.C. He had 10 precious great-grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel and Kora Keith, Liam and Mallory Lucas, and Kerrigan, Gracie, Bowman, Graham and Anderson Vaughn. He has a sister, Vera Hollandsworth, and brother, Davis Marshall, both of Indian Valley, Va.

A private memorial service will be held.

The Marshall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

REST IN PEACE WITH YOUR LORD DADDY!

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about carmen's passing...prayers to all
Kellie Deal
Friend
December 29, 2020
His children has a wonderful Daddy. So sorry for your loss.
Paul and Jo Ann White
Paul White
December 19, 2020
My heart and sympathy goes out to the family of Carmen Marshall . Denny and Judy wells Indian valley Radford Va
Denny Wells
December 18, 2020
Sherry, Janet and families, We are sending our love and lots of hugs for comfort at this time. Love you all.
Don and Deena Stowers
December 18, 2020
So sorry to learn of Mr. Marshall's passing. I know he will be missed. What a blessing to have lived such a long life!
Regina Meredith
Friend
December 17, 2020
May you feel God’s presence & comfort in the days ahead. Your father was one of the kindest I have ever known. He is at peace in Jesus’ arms.
Cynthia Semones
Friend
December 16, 2020
Janet, Sherry, Steve, Danny and family I was so saddened to hear about the passing of Carmon. He was a wonderful and kind man. He leaves such a great legacy. I know you have so many wonderful memories . You are in my thoughts and prayers
Charlene Yancey
Friend
December 15, 2020
Janet, Sherry and families, sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers
Diana Owens
December 15, 2020
Sincere condolence to the entire family of Carmen a former long time neighbor in Dry Valley. I'm sure he will be missed very much.
Larry & Joyce Bain
Neighbor
December 15, 2020
Prayers for the family. What a wonderful man Carmen was. Are thoughts are with you
Jay & Judy Shorter
Family
December 15, 2020
Janet, Sherry, Steve, Danny and family, we are so sorry to hear about Carmon passing away. Our thoughts are with you. Ricky and Rhonda
Ricky Marshall
Family
December 15, 2020
Janet, Sherry and family so sorry for your loss. At least Carmon is with Myrtle now and resting in the arms of the Lord. He was such a wonderful person to be around and talk to. Take comfort in knowing you all will see him again one day. Love to all of you!
December 15, 2020
Janet and Sherry, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. I will keep your entire family in my prayers.
Joan (Broyles) Vinson
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a special person.
Frankie Turner
Family
December 15, 2020
