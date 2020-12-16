It is a privilege to call Carol and George my friends. I am a member of the Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary with Carol. If we ever needed sound advice and reasoning, that was based on faith in Jesus Christ, we would go to Carol. She always had the right answer. Their faith in our Lord and Savior is an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Much sympathy to George and the family.

Brenda Hudson December 16, 2020