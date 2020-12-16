Carol Ann Weeks Davis
September 3, 1941 - December 14, 2020
Carol Ann Weeks Davis, 79, of Goode, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1941 to the late Clarence Gilbert Weeks and Ruby Lee Yopp Weeks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Davis Arrington and sister, Ethel May Casteel.
Carol was a member of Brookhill Wesleyan Church where she attended faithfully. She loved knitting, reading, swinging, and working in her garden. Carol loved her family and taking care of all her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, George W. Davis; daughter, Joyce Davis Fincher; grandchildren, David Arrington (Kelli), Kevin Arrington, Sarah Mullins (William) and Ryan Fincher (Rachael); nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Weeks (Mary), and Robert Weeks (Dawn); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Brookhill Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Brian Cook and the Rev. Rodney Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brookhill Wesleyan Church or Goode Rescue Squad.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.