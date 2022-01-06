Carol Berry Edwards



May 21, 1939 - December 27, 2021



Carol Berry Edwards, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 27, 2021.



She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Leigh Berry and husband, Bob Edwards.



Surviving are her son, R. Christopher Berry, wife, Candace; daughter, L. Tracy Kingery; one granddaughter, Caroline Atkinson, husband, Stephan; and one great-grandson, Chase Atkinson.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date that is yet to be determined.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.