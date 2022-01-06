To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I have thought about Carol many times over the years. (she was my neighbor on Sandpiper Dr.). She was such a dear person...sorry we lost contact after we moved from Penn Forest.
Marian Stanley
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Sandra Shaver
Other
January 6, 2022
Sending love to Tracy, Caroline, Steve, Chase and family. We are always here for you!