Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Berry Edwards
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Carol Berry Edwards

May 21, 1939 - December 27, 2021

Carol Berry Edwards, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 27, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Leigh Berry and husband, Bob Edwards.

Surviving are her son, R. Christopher Berry, wife, Candace; daughter, L. Tracy Kingery; one granddaughter, Caroline Atkinson, husband, Stephan; and one great-grandson, Chase Atkinson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date that is yet to be determined.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I have thought about Carol many times over the years. (she was my neighbor on Sandpiper Dr.). She was such a dear person...sorry we lost contact after we moved from Penn Forest.
Marian Stanley
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Sandra Shaver
Other
January 6, 2022
Sending love to Tracy, Caroline, Steve, Chase and family. We are always here for you!
Kim Asbury
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results