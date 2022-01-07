Carol Ann HardenCarol Ann Harden, age 76, of Boones Mill, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1945, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Doris Deitt Branagan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. (Bobby) Harden; and brother, John Thomas Branagan Jr.Surviving are her sister, Jackie Whitt; children, Debbie Cox, Connie Harden (Willie Ayers), Robbie Harden and Kevin Harden (Betty); grandchildren, Jason Harden, Bradley Cox, Brandon Pruett and Tyler Harden; and great-grandkids, Leeanna Harden and Robert Harden. Special thanks to Barbara Hicks and Betty Perdue for their love and concern.Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Cokendolpher officiating. Her family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.