Carol Ann Harden
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Carol Ann Harden

Carol Ann Harden, age 76, of Boones Mill, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1945, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Doris Deitt Branagan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. (Bobby) Harden; and brother, John Thomas Branagan Jr.

Surviving are her sister, Jackie Whitt; children, Debbie Cox, Connie Harden (Willie Ayers), Robbie Harden and Kevin Harden (Betty); grandchildren, Jason Harden, Bradley Cox, Brandon Pruett and Tyler Harden; and great-grandkids, Leeanna Harden and Robert Harden. Special thanks to Barbara Hicks and Betty Perdue for their love and concern.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Cokendolpher officiating. Her family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jan
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
