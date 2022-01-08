Carol Elizabeth Hawks



March 18, 1960 - January 5, 2022



Carol Elizabeth Hawks, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1960.



She was preceded in death by her father, Fred S. Hawks, aunt, Marjorie A. Chernault (George).



Carol is survived by her mother, Madelyn A. Hawks; sisters, Marcia H. Bowen (Jim), Anne H. Reaves (Burris); niece, Brittany B. Shaw (Nick); nephew, Tyler B. Bowen (Jenny).



A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel. 540-989-3131.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.