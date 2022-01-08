Carol Elizabeth Hawks
March 18, 1960 - January 5, 2022
Carol Elizabeth Hawks, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred S. Hawks, aunt, Marjorie A. Chernault (George).
Carol is survived by her mother, Madelyn A. Hawks; sisters, Marcia H. Bowen (Jim), Anne H. Reaves (Burris); niece, Brittany B. Shaw (Nick); nephew, Tyler B. Bowen (Jenny).
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel. 540-989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store
.