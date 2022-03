Carol Woodroof OrrMay 24, 1947 - March 19, 2021Carol Woodroof Orr, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at a new location of Oakey's East Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com