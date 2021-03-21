Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol "Nana" Orr
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Carol "Nana" Woodroof Orr

March 19, 2021

Carol Woodroof Orr, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. "Nana" was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that dedicated her life to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Woodroof, and son, Thomas "Pete" Orr II.

Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Thomas "Tom" Orr. Also surviving are her daughter, Tabatha "Tabby" Fahrney and her husband, Matt, their children, Jenna and her fiancé, Parker, Austin and his wife, Macy, and Evan, all of Texas; daughter, Kelley Clark and her daughter, Dylan, of Landsdowne, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Marybeth Orr and her children, Mallory, Thomas "Trey" III, and Gretchen, of Roanoke; and her brothers, Charles Woodroof and his wife, Martha, Chris Woodroof and his wife, Donna, and Steve Woodroof.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Glade Creek Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Raise a margarita in a toast to Carol "Nana."

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Glade Creek Lutheran Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Tabby I was sad to read about your mother's passing. She always had a sweet smile, to share. Funny, my mother's name is Carol, and she's Nana to the kids, too. Lean on your faith-He will carry you. Praying for you all. Deneene Underwood-King WFHS c/o '86
Deneene Underwood-King
March 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear this sad news. Prayers for Tom and family.
David and June Keith
March 22, 2021
So sorry. May God be with you.
Janice Hall and family
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Carol´s passing! We keep you Tom & your wonderful family in our prayers!
Charles & Germaine McClure
March 21, 2021
Tom, We are sorry to hear this sad news. Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time.
John & Robin Bolton
March 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss will keep you in my prayers God Bless you and your family
Richard Brogan
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results