Carol "Nana" Woodroof Orr
March 19, 2021
Carol Woodroof Orr, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. "Nana" was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that dedicated her life to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Woodroof, and son, Thomas "Pete" Orr II.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Thomas "Tom" Orr. Also surviving are her daughter, Tabatha "Tabby" Fahrney and her husband, Matt, their children, Jenna and her fiancé, Parker, Austin and his wife, Macy, and Evan, all of Texas; daughter, Kelley Clark and her daughter, Dylan, of Landsdowne, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Marybeth Orr and her children, Mallory, Thomas "Trey" III, and Gretchen, of Roanoke; and her brothers, Charles Woodroof and his wife, Martha, Chris Woodroof and his wife, Donna, and Steve Woodroof.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Glade Creek Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice
.
Raise a margarita in a toast to Carol "Nana."
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.