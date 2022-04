Carol Pruner



February 4, 1942 - May 3, 2021



Carol Pruner, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on May 3, 2021.



A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.