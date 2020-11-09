Menu
Carol Stamper Tinsley
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Tinsley

Carol Stamper

November 7, 2020

Carol Ann Stamper Tinsley, 80, of Roanoke, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, somewhere she has wanted to be for a while. There has to be a great party going on in Heaven with everyone!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Addie and Elmo Stamper.

Surviving are her son, Dennis (Peggy) Tinsley; daughters, Susan (Carl) Walters, Michelle Conner and Pam Tinsley; siblings, Betty (Bill) Blankenship, Calvin Stamper, and Faye (Charlie) Tinsley; five grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.

The family will honor Carol's request that there be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 9, 2020.
