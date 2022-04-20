Menu
Roanoke Times
Carol Biggs Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
McCoy Funeral Home Chapel
Carol Biggs Taylor

A Celebration of life for Carol Biggs Taylor of Bend, Oregon and Littleton, Colorado will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel in Blacksburg, Virginia. A reception with the family will immediately follow at the Community Room at Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert W. Biggs and Rosalie M. Biggs of North Springfield, Virginia. She remains forever in the hearts of those left to cherish her memory, including her husband of 47 years, Mark B. Taylor of Bend, Oregon and Littleton, Colorado; daughters, Kim T. Downey, (Brandon), of Bend, Oregon, Melissa Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Mary W. Biggs, (Mike York), of Blacksburg, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Harrison and Charlotte Downey of Bend, Oregon.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
McCoy Funeral Home Chapel
150 Country Club Dr S.W., Blacksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.