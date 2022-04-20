Carol Biggs TaylorA Celebration of life for Carol Biggs Taylor of Bend, Oregon and Littleton, Colorado will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel in Blacksburg, Virginia. A reception with the family will immediately follow at the Community Room at Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert W. Biggs and Rosalie M. Biggs of North Springfield, Virginia. She remains forever in the hearts of those left to cherish her memory, including her husband of 47 years, Mark B. Taylor of Bend, Oregon and Littleton, Colorado; daughters, Kim T. Downey, (Brandon), of Bend, Oregon, Melissa Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Mary W. Biggs, (Mike York), of Blacksburg, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Harrison and Charlotte Downey of Bend, Oregon.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.