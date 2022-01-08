Carole Patricia Millard
January 5, 2022
Carole Patricia Millard of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Beecher K. Millard Jr.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, son, Vince Millard (Brenda) and daughter, Kelly Waldron (John); grandchildren, Christopher Millard, Baylee Millard (Jake), Paylin Waldron, and Lakyn Waldron; great-grandchildren, Alycia Millard, Brelynn Bolden, and Ella Bolden; and her fur baby, Lily.
Carole graduated from Jefferson High School and worked as a supervisor at Fred Whitaker Company for 42 years.
The family wishes to thank the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital's 8 Mountain staff, the Crystal Springs Dialysis Center, and the Southeast Family Medical Center for their loving care.
A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Community Advent Christian Church with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.