Caroline Jane Cotton CoolerCaroline Jane Cotton Cooler, age 87, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home. She was born in Tennessee, on February 14, 1933, to the late James Thomas and Naomi Martin Cotton.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick William "Bill" Cooler Jr.She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Jim Rose; aunt, Walden Smith Martin; nephew, James Rose Jr.; niece, Caroline Peacock and husband, Chris; great-nieces, Mary and Ella; and seven first cousins.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville, Tenn. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.