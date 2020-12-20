Carolyn Sue Roberts Alls
October 18, 1946 - December 17, 2020
Carolyn Sue Roberts Alls, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to Heaven on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She fought a battle with cancer.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and Maw Maw. Carolyn loved cook outs, getting in the family pool, going to the beach, holidays, and being with all of her family. She loved cooking and if you came to her house you would not leave hungry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rose Roberts; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Kent Morgan, Paulette and Alvin Milliner Jr., and Sharon Doetsch; and grandparents, Clarence and Nannie McNew, and Harry and Nellie Roberts Sr.
Surviving are her loving husband of 56 ½ years, William "Bill" Alls; sons, Jerry Alls and Carl Alls; sister and brother-in-law, Miriam And Ira Hamilton, all of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Dorothy Phillips of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Frank and Linda Alls of Troutville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; the apple of her eye, Lilly Rose Hamilton, whom Lilly called her Maw-Maw; great-nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Angel and Gurdy.
We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for the care they gave her during her illness.
Carolyn will be deeply and sadly missed by all of her family and anyone who knew her.
The family requests to please follow the COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Douglas Milliner and the Rev. Matthew Novitsky officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.