Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Sue Roberts Alls
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Carolyn Sue Roberts Alls

October 18, 1946 - December 17, 2020

Carolyn Sue Roberts Alls, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to Heaven on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She fought a battle with cancer.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and Maw Maw. Carolyn loved cook outs, getting in the family pool, going to the beach, holidays, and being with all of her family. She loved cooking and if you came to her house you would not leave hungry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rose Roberts; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Kent Morgan, Paulette and Alvin Milliner Jr., and Sharon Doetsch; and grandparents, Clarence and Nannie McNew, and Harry and Nellie Roberts Sr.

Surviving are her loving husband of 56 ½ years, William "Bill" Alls; sons, Jerry Alls and Carl Alls; sister and brother-in-law, Miriam And Ira Hamilton, all of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Dorothy Phillips of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Frank and Linda Alls of Troutville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; the apple of her eye, Lilly Rose Hamilton, whom Lilly called her Maw-Maw; great-nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Angel and Gurdy.

We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for the care they gave her during her illness.

Carolyn will be deeply and sadly missed by all of her family and anyone who knew her.

The family requests to please follow the COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Douglas Milliner and the Rev. Matthew Novitsky officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Carolyn's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Take care of each other.
Aubrey and Christy Frantz
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of this precious lady. You all are in my prayers. Much love.
Christine Milliner Rippee
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Bill.
Michael Simpson
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results