Carolyn Pinson "Carrie" Bentley



June 26, 1938 - December 13, 2020



Carolyn Pinson "Carrie" Bentley, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with her Jesus, in the home of her daughter on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was the wife of Glenn Thomas "Tom" Bentley Jr., for 55 years. Carrie was born in Kenova, West Virginia on June 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Samuel Howard "Sam" Pinson, and Geraldine "Deanie" Pinson.



Carrie graduated from Marshall University with a BA in education, and a MA in English. She adored her over 40-year career as a teacher and is remembered by so many of her past students as an encouraging and motivating force that guided them as they pursued their goals. Carrie also spent much of her career teaching music, and her musical programs were enjoyed by so many. Her passion was her love of family and friends. Carrie loved her family so much and loved her friends like family. She, along with Tom, always loved having people in their home and she was happiest cooking amazing food and being surrounded by the people she loved. Carrie was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church in Roanoke, Virginia, and a member of the Seekers Sunday School class.



Carrie is survived by her son, Glenn Thomas "Tom" Bentley III (Annette), Elizabeth Bentley Mick (Chas); her grandchildren, Stella, Will, George, and Gracie Rose; her brother, Sam Pinson and sister-in-law, Patty Pinson; her sister-in-law, Patty Brewer and brother-in-law, Vernon Brewer; her brother-in-law, Lee Mossman and the late Cheryl Mossman; many nieces and nephews include Sam and Adam Pinson, Noel Yeatts, Nikki Hogsed, Jenny Mather, Josh Brewer, Christy Arie, and Robby Mossman. Carrie and Tom also considered so many friends like family, and we would like to include their "adopted" grandkids of Meili and Minda Martin, Bryon Collier and Kiera Thacker.



A special thanks to the angels that make up Good Samaritan Hospice in Roanoke, Virginia. Another special thanks to the providers who had taken such good care of mom over the past few years that include Chrystal Bishop, NP and Michele Meinhart, NP. A private graveside service is scheduled for Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Beard Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.