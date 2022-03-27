Carolyn Price Johnson Dixon
October 19, 1934 - March 13, 2022
Carolyn Price Johnson Dixon, 87, of Bedford, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Bedford County Nursing Home. On October 19, 1934, she was born in Chester, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Rev. Randolph Farnham Johnson and Dorothy Price Johnson. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, James B. Johnson, and her sister, Joanne Frazier.
Carolyn grew up in Parkersburg, Alderson, and Oak Hill, W.Va. She was a graduate of Alderson High School before attending Marietta College and ultimately earning her degree from Alderson-Broaddus College. Carolyn taught music for two years at Oak Hill Elementary School before marrying John Robert Dixon. Although their union was not permanent, she has lived in Bedford, Va., since 1960 and taught 4th and 6th grades at Bedford Elementary School in the early to mid-'70s. Carolyn also served as a church organist for the Bedford Baptist Church for many years. After the new sanctuary was constructed, she was extensively involved in selecting and installing the Casavant pipe organ. In addition to her love of music, Carolyn enjoyed volunteering at the Bedford Public Library and always had a novel to read during her spare time.
Carolyn is survived by her two children, Diana Dixon O'Connell and her husband, Andrew and John R. Dixon and his wife, Melissa; six grandchildren, Erin, Ian, Tristan, Benjamin and wife, Sydnie, Sara, and Sam; and a brother, Randolph F. Johnson Jr., and his wife, Susan.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Bedford Baptist Church, with Pastor Phil Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Donations instead of flowers may be made in memory of Carolyn to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
@ https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.