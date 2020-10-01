Mann
Carolyn Fonville
September 27, 2020
Carolyn Fonville Mann died on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the Reverend Doctor J. Walter Mann Jr.
She is also survived by her daughter, Nancy Mann Sizemore and husband, Kenneth R. Sizemore of Richmond and her son, John Walter Mann III, MD of Roanoke; as well as three grandsons, John Russell Sizemore and wife, Whitney, Kenneth Matthew Sizemore, wife, Natalie and daughter, Lily of Richmond, and J. Walter Mann IV of Roanoke. Her sister, Sara Fonville Watkins of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and her brother, Charles Lindsey Fonville of Charlotte also survive.
Mrs. Mann was a graduate of Greensboro College. She taught elementary school until she chose to devote full time to family, church and community. Her commitment to serving others led to volunteer work with Handicapped Workshop, Stuart Circle Hospital, Meals on wheels and individual tutoring of individuals in basic language skills.
Funeral services will be private with interment in the cemetery of Hawfields Presbyterian Church, Mebane, N.C. Memorial gifts may be made to Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro, N.C. 27401.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.