Carolyn Louise Gannon
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Carolyn Louise Gannon

October 13, 1947 - March 15, 2021

Carolyn Louise Gannon, 73, of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Md., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Carolyn worked in the accounting field throughout her entire career. While her favorite leisure activity was shopping at T.J. Maxx, her true joy in life was being "Mimi" to her three grandkids. She enjoyed taking family trips and walking with her dog, Bella, around the neighborhood. All who knew her will remember her kindness.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Willie and Dorothy Chewning; husband, James Gannon; and son-in-law, Gary Swank.

Her surviving family includes her daughter, Tammy Swank; grandchildren, Tiffany, Gretchen, and Ty Swank; sister, Deborah Gavigan; nephew, Jeremy Holbrook; and many other special family members.

Appreciation is expressed to her many neighbors, friends, and community for the outpouring support during this time. Good Samaritan Hospice as well as special caregivers, Donna, Susan, and Andrea, are also cherished for taking the very best care of Carolyn. The family is also grateful for Laura Arnold who has given Bella her forever home.

Carolyn's request was to have no memorial. Online condolences, however, may be shared at www.johnmoakey.com. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice at 2408 Electric Road in Roanoke, Va. 24018.

"Be the living expression of God's kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile." - Mother Teresa

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carolyn was a very sweet and quiet person who always took time to offer a smile and ask about how you were doing when she took Bella for her walks in the neighborhood. Her gentle presence will be truly missed in the neighborhood .
Linda Waters
March 21, 2021
