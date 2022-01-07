Carolyn Elizabeth Hawks
March 18, 1960 - January 5, 2022
Carol Elizabeth Hawks, 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred S. Hawks, and her aunt, Marjorie A. Chernault (George).
Carol is survived by her mother, Madelyn A. Hawks; sisters, Marcia H. Bowen (Jim) and Anne H. Reaves (Burris); and niece, Brittany B. Shaw (Nick).
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.