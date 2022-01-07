Menu
Carolyn Elizabeth Hawks
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Carolyn Elizabeth Hawks

March 18, 1960 - January 5, 2022

Carol Elizabeth Hawks, 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1960.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred S. Hawks, and her aunt, Marjorie A. Chernault (George).

Carol is survived by her mother, Madelyn A. Hawks; sisters, Marcia H. Bowen (Jim) and Anne H. Reaves (Burris); and niece, Brittany B. Shaw (Nick).

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
