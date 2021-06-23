Menu
Carolyn Pitt Hurd
June 20, 2021

Carolyn Pitt Hurd, age 72, of Roanoke and formerly of Rocky Mount passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Martinsville, Va. to Charles and Irene Pitt (both deceased).

She spent her childhood in Collinsville graduating from Fieldale-Collinsville High School. She later graduated from Averett University and spent many years as a Special Education Teacher in the Franklin County School District. She was also active in the community using her many talents of creativity and artistry in various clubs. She served several terms as President of her Garden Club. She and her husband were avid travelers and enjoyed trips all over the world.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Hurd, of Roanoke; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Monica Hurd, of Rocky Mount; daughter, Erin Powell, of Cedar Park, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Mike Walker, of Aubrey, Texas; aunt, Audrey Endres, of Pensacola, Fla.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois and Al Ware, Mary and Buford Frith, Phyllis Shockley, Leonard F. Hurd, Carol Sue Hopkins, Barry and Debra Hurd, Jill and Ken Dudley; also, adoring grandchildren, Ashleigh and Landon Boisseau, Trace Hurd, Gracie Hurd, Matthew Powell, Tyler Powell and Jordan Foran; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Flora Funeral Home Chapel, 665 S. Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. There will be visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. As Carolyn's love of flowers brought her so much joy, flowers would be appreciated. Or, if preferred, donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in her honor.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for James and your family.
Carol Rector Witt
Friend
June 27, 2021
James&Family, Heartfelt Sorrow for your loss,Carolyn was A Wonderful & Caring Lady.
David Hurd
June 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
David Hurd
Family
June 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David Hurd
School
June 25, 2021
James and family, So sorry for your loss. Prayers that you will find peace and comfort from God's Grace, love and support of friends and sweet memories during this difficult time.
Calvert Fulcher
June 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss of such a lovely lady.
Lynn Kitson Williams
Friend
June 23, 2021
Sending condolences to the family of such a sweet and beautiful lady.
Jeff and Cheryl Joyce
Other
June 23, 2021
So sorry about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Patricia Robertson
Family
June 22, 2021
