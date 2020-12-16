Carolyn Ann Shelton Tinnell
November 18, 1934 - December 10, 2020
Ann Shelton Tinnell, 86, of Roanoke and Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
She was a loving daughter of the late Mae Shelton Harrington and stepfather, Pike Harrington; caring sister to Janet Marie; and brothers, Bobby, Tommy, and Gene Shelton, who preceded her in death. Ann was married to the love of her life for 49 years, Clayton G. Tinnell Jr. who preceded her in death in 2004.
She was a devoted and loving mother to her six children, Mark H. Tinnell, Paul F. Tinnell, Rebecca A. Parrish, Carolyn R. Tinnell, Melody T. McGhee and Cristy T. Huffman. Her love and devotion were equal to her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law, Laurie Tinnell, Chris Parrish, Michael McGhee, and George Huffman. She cherished her eight grandchildren from the day each of them were born to her last day on earth, John Tinnell, Kevin Tinnell, Jenny Tinnell, Kyle Parrish, Clay Parrish, Michaela McGhee, Adam Huffman, and Justin Huffman.
Ann had a long and successful career as a Registered Nurse, graduating from Roanoke Memorial Hospital in 1959. Ann held various positions throughout her career which span from Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. Finishing her career with her longtime friend, Carolyn Vaughan Young, at Lewis-Gale Clinic in Clinical Trial Research.
Anyone that met Ann was instantly drawn to her nurturing and loving presence to each and every one she met. Like her mother, she was a constant optimist throughout her life. Her approach to changes in life were handled with the greatest sense of humor, extreme grace, and humility. Often following the mantra, "it could be worse."
Ann experienced a once in a lifetime love and marriage with her late husband, Clayton. Throughout her life, she expressed to her family and friends "I felt I was the luckiest person in the world." Their love was a constant beacon of light which transcended past the limits of this world and beyond.
Along with being a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and friend she was put on this earth to be the greatest mother to her six children and eight grandchildren. All she ever wanted was to be a mother and to have "just one more baby." We were gifted with her beautiful smile, warm hugs, and great sense of humor throughout our lives. Her unconditional love and constant support were felt everyday by her children and grandchildren along with a daily affirmation of "I love you bushels."
Ann was a member of the Centennial Christian Church at McCoy, Virginia.
In order to protect the health and safety of all, a private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Condolences can be sent to The Tinnell's at P.O. Box 4568, Charlottesville, VA 22905 or online at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.