Carolyn Brown Young of Blacksburg, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 17, 2021. She was dearly loved by her family and will be truly missed.
She was born in Ithaca, N.Y., to the late H. Stillwill Brown and Louise Chadwick Brown. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and was a longtime member of the Blacksburg United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 52 years, Gerald (Jerry) Young in 2015.
She is survived by her three sons, Peter Scott Young of Atlanta, Ga., James Douglas Young of Orlando, Fla., and John David Young and wife, Anne Sachse Young and grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan Young, of Horseheads, N.Y.; along with her brother, Dr. David Chadwick-Brown of San Diego, Calif.
Donations can be made to the Blacksburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 931, Blacksburg, VA 24063, or to the Salvation Army, 760 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held later this year.
I am sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a friend of my mother (Sallie Willers Mabie) and continued to stay in touch with me after my Mom´s death.
We had THE lake in common and her grandfather, Arch Chadwick and my grandfather Diedrich K Willers were friends. I have two of his paintings that had been given to my grandfather.
My grandparents had a house on Cayuga Lake, first as a summer home and then year-round and my Mom and her brother went to school in Interlaken. My grandfather died when my Mom was in college and my grandmother continued to live at the Lake. My uncle and his family moved in with my grandmother and he was Director of Personnel at Cornell for many years. His name was Diedrich Willers. He died in the late 70´s and My Aunt lived in the house until she died in 2015. My cousin, Rick Willers, built a house next to my Aunt´s on family land before my Aunt died, but the house was sold in 2015.
We moved to Blacksburg in 1964 and would spend two- three weeks in the summer at my Grandmother´s. So I too have so many memories of Cayuga Lake. Like your Mom, I was born in Ithaca.
I finally met your Mom at my Mom´s funeral in Blacksburg in 2012. I enjoyed getting her Christmas cards. I just received the returned Christmas card I sent to her. Hence, I came upon your Mom´s obituary.
Again, I am sorry for your loss.
Sincerely,
Janet Mabie Matthews
Statesboro, GA
Janet Mabie Matthews
Friend
December 30, 2021
To the Young family: I am so saddened see that your mother has passed away. I looked forward every year for the past several years to get a call from her and hear her excitement about ordering caramels! She wasn´t a customer! She was a friend I never got to meet in person! Please know that I am praying for your family. Glad I got to chat on occasion in between holidays! I´ll miss hearing her voice! She loved you all so much! I pray Gods peace and blessings upon you as you take this journey!
Synethia Nichols (Caramels By Sam)
February 28, 2021
Mom was such an awesome person, not only to family like my our father, brothers, myself, my wife and my kids, but she was a kind and selfless person to all. She constantly was looking out for others before herself. Us three brothers are who we are because of her (and of course our father too). She will be dearly missed and will miss hanging with her during the lake season and Christmas time. With her gone now, just simple calls, are missed. Rest In Peace mother and enjoy the time with dad, in internal life with the Lord.