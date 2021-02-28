I am sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a friend of my mother (Sallie Willers Mabie) and continued to stay in touch with me after my Mom´s death. We had THE lake in common and her grandfather, Arch Chadwick and my grandfather Diedrich K Willers were friends. I have two of his paintings that had been given to my grandfather. My grandparents had a house on Cayuga Lake, first as a summer home and then year-round and my Mom and her brother went to school in Interlaken. My grandfather died when my Mom was in college and my grandmother continued to live at the Lake. My uncle and his family moved in with my grandmother and he was Director of Personnel at Cornell for many years. His name was Diedrich Willers. He died in the late 70´s and My Aunt lived in the house until she died in 2015. My cousin, Rick Willers, built a house next to my Aunt´s on family land before my Aunt died, but the house was sold in 2015. We moved to Blacksburg in 1964 and would spend two- three weeks in the summer at my Grandmother´s. So I too have so many memories of Cayuga Lake. Like your Mom, I was born in Ithaca. I finally met your Mom at my Mom´s funeral in Blacksburg in 2012. I enjoyed getting her Christmas cards. I just received the returned Christmas card I sent to her. Hence, I came upon your Mom´s obituary. Again, I am sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Janet Mabie Matthews Statesboro, GA

Janet Mabie Matthews Friend December 30, 2021