Carroll Swain Sr., LT. COL. RET.



August 6, 1927 - December 31, 2021



Carroll Edwin Swain transitioned to be with Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the comfort of his home in Salem, Virginia. Carroll, affectionately called "The Colonel" by many, was born to the late Robert and Mahala Woods Swain Sr. on August 6, 1927. Carroll was the youngest of two siblings. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Gilmore (Mary) Swain Jr.



Carroll E. Swain was a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army as a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars. He was a native of Roanoke, Virginia and graduated from Lucy Addison High School in 1945. At Lucy Addison, he earned letters in football and music through membership in the school's Male Chorus. His love of football led him to play with the Roanoke Raiders, a semi-professional team.



From 1946 to 1947, he served as a military policeman in Italy and upon returning to Roanoke worked for Norfolk and Western Railroads as he recognized the need to obtain an education, he entered Hampton Institute located in Hampton, Virginia. He graduated in 1953 with a B.S. Degree and achieved academic standing that qualified him as a distinguished military student. The results of this achievement caused him to receive a regular Army appointment as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army as an Artillery Officer; a rare distinction at the time.



Upon entering the U.S. Army again in 1953, he served until 1971. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, a rank that was achieved in a little over 14 years of commissioned service. Over the course of 18 1/2 years, as a Commissioned Officer he performed in several command and staff assignments to include areas where African-American officers were first being introduced to a tour of duty as Assistant Professor of Military Science at Southern University and A & M College located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a Counter Intelligence Corps Agent, and performed staff and command assignments in an Army Security Agency Unit.



Other significant contributions included; being in a position to address matters dealing with nuclear weapon employment and participating in formulating guidance, discipline and instructional courses designed to improve race relations in the U.S. Army. In this connection, he wrote the first regulations establishing requirements for race relations instruction in the U.S Army. Military awards achieved by him include: The Soldier's Good Conduct Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, The Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster.



Upon returning to Roanoke in 1971, he was employed by the Roanoke City Public Schools in which he held the following positions: Guidance Counselor - Coulter Hall William Fleming High School, Assistant Principal - Monroe Junior High School, Assistant Director of School Plants and Director of School Plants for 18 years on retiring from the Roanoke City Public Schools in 1992.



He was actively involved in civic activities, he served for four (4) years on the Roanoke City Council. He strongly believed in open, straightforward and honest communications. He made sure that the best interests of all citizens were protected. He had a keen interest in economic development and educational resources, cost effectiveness in running government, crime reduction, safety and equal distribution of all resources, employee welfare and the general cleanliness of the City. Also while serving on City Council, he embraced the opportunity to work with the Director of the Virginia Transportation Museum on the activities to improve the image of African-American contributions to the development of the railroad industry in Roanoke. The efforts have resulted in a permanent exhibit characterized with dignity, observing the heritage of African American employees. Also, an advisory group known as the Norfolk and Western and Southern Railroad African American Heritage Group. He was an active member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. inducted in the Gamma Epsilon Chapter at Hampton Institute in Spring 1950 as well as the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Roanoke, Va., with a total of 70 years of service.



He said to a family friend the following: "You never know the full weight of the influence you might have on others; so you should always be at your best."



He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Welthea Kasey Swain of Salem, Virginia; sons, Carroll "Edwin" (Faith) Swain Jr. of Durham, N.C., and Michael (Jacqueline) Swain of Midlothian, Va.; daughter, Pastors Stephanie S. (Lewis) Tucker Jr. of Lynchburg, Va.; four grandchildren, Rae Swain (Steven) Page of Ruckersville, Va., Justin Swain of Midlothian, Va., Kyah and Kourtney Tucker of Lynchburg, Va.; brothers-in-law, Tom Kasey of Roanoke, Va., and Mack Kasey of Washington, D.C.; and sisters-in-law, Gertrude Williams, Julia Harper, Elsie Whorley of Roanoke, Va., Martha Holland of Wirtz, Va., and Mary (Mark) Young of Roanoke, Va. He was remembered by several nieces, nephews as "Uncle Carroll" and "Uncle Pookie" and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Visitation from 11 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at 11:30 a.m.



HAMLAR-CURTIS FUNERAL HOME



1002 Moorman Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.