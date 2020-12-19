Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carson L. Compton
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue
Pulaski, VA
Carson L. Compton

June 29, 1926 - December 16, 2020

Carson L. Compton, of Pulaski, Va., husband of Ilene Cannaday Compton, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home at the age of 94.

Born in Floyd County Virginia, to Ashby and Carrie Compton on June 29, 1926, Carson grew up off of the Blue Ridge Parkway where his father was an accomplished carpenter who was later known for his craftsmanship of grandfather clocks. Carson was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II in the European Theater in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany.

Carson returned to Floyd County and married Floyd native Ilene Cannaday in December 1948 and later moved to Pulaski County. He was retired from the former Pulaski Motor Company and was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Pulaski, where he served as an elder. He will be dearly missed by his family who hold many treasured memories as well as possess hand crafted furniture and keepsakes he and Ilene lovingly made each Christmas in earlier years.

In addition to his wife of 72 years, he is survived by son, David Compton and wife, Teresa Pendleton; daughter, Judy Compton Gilmore and husband, Conny; son, James Compton and wife, Bartlette; grandchildren, who called him simply "Pa", are Sam Compton, Drew Compton, Tim Compton and wife, Sarah, Laurie Comings Turner and husband, Scott, Daniel Comings, Joseph Comings and Kathryn Whitney, Carson Spraker, Madison Gilmore, and Patrick Compton; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Isabelle Compton; son-in-law, Jim Comings; and sister, Edna Randall.

He was preceded in death by his dear daughter, Janie Compton Coming; sisters, Aileen Lewis and Odell Compton; and brother, Clyde Compton.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Medi Home Health & Hospice and Patti Anderson for their care and support, and to kind neighbors and friends during this time.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Decemebr 19, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., from 2 until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Lee Cemetery, Tuggles Gap, Floyd Va., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Pulaski, Va. or to Boy Scout Troop 249, in care of First Presbyterian.

Military graveside rites will be provided by the United States Army.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue PO Box 32, Pulaski, VA
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lee Cemetery
Tuggles Gap, Floyd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevens Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
December 21, 2020
May God‘s loving kindness help you and your family get through this terrible time. Matthew 5:4
Lora Lansberry
December 21, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 21, 2020
Carson was my uncle. I wish I was able to come back to pay my respects. I send my prayers for Ilene ,David, Judy and James and the rest of the Compton family.
Ron Montgomery
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results