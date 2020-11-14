Menu
Cary William Obenshain
Obenshain

Cary William

November 12, 2020

Cary William Obenshain, 73, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
