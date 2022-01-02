Menu
Carylin Sue Conner
Carylin Sue Conner

April 10, 1945 - December 30, 2021

Carylin Sue Conner, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, April 10, 1945, to the late T.C. "Jack" and Lula E Slusher. She was a very sweet and loving mom to Ricky. She loved all her friends and family very much. She will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Earl Conner; two brothers, Clinton, and Wallace Slusher.

Carylin is survived by her son, Ricky, and Ricky's stepson, Tyler; sister-in-law, Barbara Conner; brothers, Jerry and Leon Slusher; and many special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tim Wilson officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
