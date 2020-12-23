Catherine Elizabeth Pennington Beard



June 10, 1930 - December 21, 2020



Catherine Elizabeth Pennington Beard, 90, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home. Born on June 10, 1930 in Stonewall Jackson Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Howard Solomon and Elma G. Clements Pennington.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 ½ years, George Lawson Beard; sister, Mildred P. Hostetter; and brothers, Lawrence, Lewis, and Leonard Pennington.



Catherine attended Business School in Lynchburg and then worked at Burlington Industries for 34 ½ years and retired in 1985. She worked with Rockbridge Area Hospice and the Stonewall Jackson Hospital Gift Shop. She decided to return to work and was with the City of Buena Vista, Glen Maury Park for 7 ½ years. Catherine was a long time member of Buena Vista Baptist Church and held many roles; church newsletter, secretary of the WMU, nursery, taught the Acteens, prepared communion, member of Starmarker Class, and numerous other capacities.



Surviving are her daughter, Michele Thacker (Kevin) of Madison; two grandchildren, Julia Elizabeth Hostetter and Daniel Lawson "Buck" Thacker; brother, Lloyd (Esther) Pennington; sisters, Doris and Wanda Pennington, sister-in-law, Jean Beard and numerous nieces and nephews; former son-in-law, Allen Hostetter.



A private funeral service will be held at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. W. David Bain and the Rev. Butch Grow officiating. Burial will follow at Timber Ridge ARP Cemetery. Family suggests donations may be made to the Buena Vista Baptist Church in Catherine's memory.



Social distancing and masks are required.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.