Cazanaugh K. Ford
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Cazanaugh K. Ford

Cazanaugh K. Ford, 77, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The family will hold a private service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
Sorry for your lost
Dinah fralin
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Ford. We loved transporting him to his appointments and getting to know him. I personally loved hearing his stories of fishing and gardening. He will truly be missed. From myself and the rest of the team here at BOSS Transport, the family are in our prayers. RIP Mr Ford.
Jason Wright c/o BOSS Transport & Family Services
Friend
June 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
