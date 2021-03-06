Cecil Chase



Calvert



CC was a quiet, kind man, well known in Hardy. We were deeply saddened that his siblings refused us any contact with him since October 2017 as he fought dementia. He leaves behind a wife of 37 years, Barbara Mays Calvert, step-family: Sandi & Jimmy Saunders (grandchildren Leena and Chase), Randy & Connie Mays (grandchildren Chad and Brittany), Jackie & Frank Davis, and Jeffrey Mays. We were a family for the 34 years he lived in his home. His patience and joy with the grandchildren as they grew up was a blessing. We know he is at peace and beyond the petty ways of this world. Everyone who knew him, liked and respected him. He will be remembered.



Barbara and family



Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.