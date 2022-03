Cecil Ann "Cricket" ReeseFebruary 24, 2021Cecil Ann "Cricket" Reese, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com