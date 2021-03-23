Cecil Randolph "Randy" Shepherd
April 20, 1952 - March 20, 2021
Cecil Randolph "Randy" Shepherd, 68, of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Fla., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2021. For many years he worked at Dominion Dodge.
He is survived by his siblings, Marvin Shepherd (Betsy), of Roanoke, Horace Shepherd (Shirley) and Tom Shepherd (Melva) of Fla., and Sherry Dame (Glen) of N.M.; with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No services are planned at this time, inurnment will be near his parents later in Florida. Services:
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.