Cecil Randolph Randy "Randy" Shepherd
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Cecil Randolph "Randy" Shepherd

April 20, 1952 - March 20, 2021

Cecil Randolph "Randy" Shepherd, 68, of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Fla., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2021. For many years he worked at Dominion Dodge.

He is survived by his siblings, Marvin Shepherd (Betsy), of Roanoke, Horace Shepherd (Shirley) and Tom Shepherd (Melva) of Fla., and Sherry Dame (Glen) of N.M.; with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

No services are planned at this time, inurnment will be near his parents later in Florida. Services:

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so for your loss. We love Randy like our own uncle . Our kids used to look forward every year when he came down to stay with us during the holidays. He hasn't been able to come down for 6 years or so. We love you Randy you will be dearly missed going to miss talking to you.ontill we met again fly high . We will never forget you.
Stephen & Melissa
March 24, 2021
