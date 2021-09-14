Menu
Chadwick Samuel Coleman
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Chadwick Samuel Coleman

May 16, 1972 - September 4, 2021

Chadwick Samuel Coleman, 49, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 16, 1972, in Richlands, Va., son of the late Roger and Janie Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kelli Hale.

He was a graduate of Garden High School in Oakwood, Va., in 1990 and attended Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va. He was employed by Orica. Chad loved to hunt, spending time with his daughter, Madison, and he never met a stranger.

Chad is survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela Coleman, and his daughter, Madison, who was his greatest love. He will be remembered for being an exceptional father.

A private memorial service will be held. Chad will live on in the hearts and minds of his daughter, family, and many friends. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just a all around great guy gone to soon. He will be missed by many so sad.
Chris Anderson
Work
September 17, 2021
so sorry joey said he loves you all to chad let him work when he was still in school an we are all here for you
willie quinley
Family
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Johnson
September 14, 2021
