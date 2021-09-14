Chadwick Samuel Coleman
May 16, 1972 - September 4, 2021
Chadwick Samuel Coleman, 49, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born on May 16, 1972, in Richlands, Va., son of the late Roger and Janie Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kelli Hale.
He was a graduate of Garden High School in Oakwood, Va., in 1990 and attended Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va. He was employed by Orica. Chad loved to hunt, spending time with his daughter, Madison, and he never met a stranger.
Chad is survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela Coleman, and his daughter, Madison, who was his greatest love. He will be remembered for being an exceptional father.
A private memorial service will be held. Chad will live on in the hearts and minds of his daughter, family, and many friends. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.