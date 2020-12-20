Chandra OverstreetDecember 13, 2020Chandra Overstreet, a wonderful and talented artist of Christiansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at age 41 at Lewis Gale-Montgomery Hospital. Chandra was born to the late Carla Sleight.She is survived by her father, Marshall Overstreet; her best friend, John DeRosset; her fiancé, Bill Hackler; and her beloved cat, Jillian; among many others who loved her. Chandra will forever be engraved in the memories of those who loved her.Services will be held at a later date due to the impact of Covid-19. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.