Chandra Overstreet
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Chandra Overstreet

December 13, 2020

Chandra Overstreet, a wonderful and talented artist of Christiansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at age 41 at Lewis Gale-Montgomery Hospital. Chandra was born to the late Carla Sleight.

She is survived by her father, Marshall Overstreet; her best friend, John DeRosset; her fiancé, Bill Hackler; and her beloved cat, Jillian; among many others who loved her. Chandra will forever be engraved in the memories of those who loved her.

Services will be held at a later date due to the impact of Covid-19. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chandra was that special art student I will remember always from my time teaching at Christiansburg High School. I am so sorry our world did not have her long. Peace and love to her free spirit. Sincere sympathies to her friends, family and special love.
Pamela G Taylor
December 24, 2020
Prayers for her family. Chandra was such a unique and special soul.
Martin
December 23, 2020
