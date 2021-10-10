Menu
Charlene Patty Angel "Pat" Foutz
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Charlene Patty "Pat" Angel Foutz

September 21, 1952 - October 7, 2021

Charlene Patty Angel Foutz "Pat", age 69 of Boones Mill, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 21, 1952 a daughter of the late Ernest Edward and Flora Mae Gibson Angel.

Pat is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Foutz Hicks (Brad); her loving granddaughters, Lindsie Hicks and Bristol Hicks; sister, Sandra A. Sigmon (Cecil); brothers, Ronnie Angel (Bonnie) and Randy Angel (Doradeen). She is also survived by her canine companion, "Elly"; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hinton officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Her family will receive friend one hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151. www.connerbowman.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.