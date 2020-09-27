McGRATH, Charles A.



September 16, 2020



Charles Alden McGrath, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home.



As a young man Charles was an avid traveler. He used various methods of travel such as hitchhiking and hopping trains to get wherever he wanted to go. Eventually he traveled to Massachusetts where he worked for the Waltham Watch Company as a watchmaker. He later joined Norfolk and Western Railway retiring after 35 years of service. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness serving as an Elder and faithful servant. Charles was an avid fisherman enjoying fishing trips with family and friends and most of all he was known to his family and friends as a devoted, loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.



Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Mollie R. McGrath; children, Pamela (Michael) O'Connor, Sandra M. (Randy) Martin, and Charles "Jeff" McGrath; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; special friends, Jimmy Crutchfield and Debbie Higgins; and many, many spiritual brothers and sisters.



Special thanks are offered to the staff of Carilion Hospice (especially Allison and Nathan) and to his primary care provider, Nurse Practicioner, Will Pauley.



Due to the current pandemic conditions a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.

