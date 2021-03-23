Menu
Charles Franklin Cromer
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Charles Franklin Cromer

March 21, 2021

Charles Franklin Cromer, 76, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Louise Cromer; sister, Barbara; brother, Stephen; and grandson, Daniel.

Charlie is survived by his children, Frankie Cromer, Susan Linkous (Darrell), Jason Cromer, and Tanya Cromer all of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren, Madison, Landon, and Quinton; sisters, Carolyn Wimmer of Salem, Va., and Kathy Sage of Christiansburg, Va.; brothers, Larry Cromer (Carol) of Sumter, S.C., Tim Cromer, and John Cromer; sister-in-law, Rhonda Cromer, all of Christiansburg, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses at Radford Health and Rehabilitation and Heartland Hospice who cared for Charlie and a special thanks to his care giver, Missy.

To honor his request, there will not be any visitation or services.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jason and Tracey, we are so very sorry for your sadness. Remember the happy times and tell his stories.
Pulaski Free Clinic
March 23, 2021
