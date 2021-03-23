Charles Franklin CromerMarch 21, 2021Charles Franklin Cromer, 76, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Louise Cromer; sister, Barbara; brother, Stephen; and grandson, Daniel.Charlie is survived by his children, Frankie Cromer, Susan Linkous (Darrell), Jason Cromer, and Tanya Cromer all of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren, Madison, Landon, and Quinton; sisters, Carolyn Wimmer of Salem, Va., and Kathy Sage of Christiansburg, Va.; brothers, Larry Cromer (Carol) of Sumter, S.C., Tim Cromer, and John Cromer; sister-in-law, Rhonda Cromer, all of Christiansburg, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses at Radford Health and Rehabilitation and Heartland Hospice who cared for Charlie and a special thanks to his care giver, Missy.To honor his request, there will not be any visitation or services.