Charles Dennis Moody Jr.
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1946
DIED
October 7, 2020
Charles Dennis Moody Jr., known to all as Dennis, died at his home in Radford, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1946, in Louisville, Ky., the son of Charles Dennis and Alma Eugenie "Gene" Smith Moody.

He grew up in Blacksburg, Va., where his father was a professor in the accounting department at Virginia Tech. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army in the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam Era where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant and received a Bronze Star.

After the war, he earned a BS in Accounting from Virginia Tech and pursued a life-long career as a CPA in Radford, Va. He had a world class sense of humor and a kind heart, was an avid reader and enjoyed the peace of fishing above all else.

He is survived by his daughters, Emily Ashlin Moody of Salida, Colo., and Laura Marsh Phillips of Naples, Fla.; stepdaughter, Alison Bevan Campbell of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughter, Tashauna Lea Phillips of Brisbane, Australia; sister, Anne Kirk Moody Furniss of Bloomington, Ind.; and a very long list of friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dennis's name to the charity of your choice.

The Moody family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

In the infamous words of Dennis, " I'm done with you, and I love you, donchaknow."

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Emily our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Dennis was a nice man and I know he will be missed. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved you dearly.
Kippy Roberts
Friend
October 10, 2020
Will miss you forever, Moo Cow!
Mark Londner
Brother
October 10, 2020
Dennis was a wonderful friend. I knew him both as a fraternity brother and classmate at Virginia Tech. It was an honor to have known him. He will be missed by all of his TEK brothers. My heart goes out to his family.
Dee HUMPHREY
Friend
October 9, 2020
My prayers for Dennis's family. He was a great CPA and friend. He will be missed.
Wanda Humphrey
Friend
October 9, 2020
Without Dennis I wouldn’t have been able to keep the Chamber straight. Thank you Dennis for all you have done for me. Cheers to a great man and friend!
Lisa Davis
Friend
October 8, 2020
I was so fortunate to be Dennis’s “mean big sister.” As siblings, we spent 75 years loving each other and teasing each other. He was my champion and my pest, as I was his. Denny was one of the kindest, most giving people I have ever known. He loved his daughters and granddaughters deeply and he loved me too. I will miss his laughter and zany humor and loving nature every day of my life.


Kirk Moody Furniss
Family
October 8, 2020
Prayers of comfort for his family.
Barbara Bove
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
I will miss you, my friend. It was a pleasure to know you. Thank you for everything. My condolences to your family.
Alisa Hannifan
Friend
October 8, 2020