Charles Edward DeWeese Sr.
April 27, 1948 - November 25, 2020
Charles Edward DeWeese Sr., 72, of Roanoke and formerly of Pembroke, departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center. Born in Giles County on April 27, 1948, he is a son of the late French and Cherry Fletcher DeWeese.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Moser DeWeese; brothers, Everett DeWeese, Marvin DeWeese, and Daniel DeWeese; and a sister, Mary Colgin.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda DeWeese of the home; a son, Chuck DeWeese (Mary) of Dublin, Va.; daughter, Valerie Jones (Charles) of Roanoke; sisters, Cora Crockett, Lena Stone, Ida Kessinger, Barbara Jones, and Margarette Henson; grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Katherine Jones, Michael Jones, Ben DeWeese, and Daren DeWeese; and stepgrandchildren, Cristina and Kelly.
There will be a graveside service held for Charles at the Moser Family Cemetery on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wish donations be made in Charles memory to Oakland Baptist Church in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.