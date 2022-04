Charles "Chips" DoyleNovember 11, 1927 - January 11, 2021Charles "Chips" Doyle, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by family.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hollins Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.