Charles Edward Drewry
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Charles Edward Drewry

December 12, 2020

Charles Edward Drewry, 76, of Montvale, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Clara Dooley Drewry; brothers, Robert and Ray Drewry; and sister, Katherine Hutchens.

Charles worked for the United States Postal Service for 44 years and served in the United States Navy for four years.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Drewry; daughters, Teresa Ann Drewry and Tracy Myers; grandchildren, Ashley, Brookney, Chance, and Seth; brothers, Denny Drewry, Roger (Mary) Drewry and Buster (Pat) Drewry; and sisters, Linda (Robert) Kelley and JoAnn Drewry.

A Graveside Service will be conducted 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Oakey's East Chapel
Deepest condolences to the Drewry family. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Gail Crouch
December 24, 2020
Worked with him at the Post Office and he was such a good guy and always smiling. May he Rest In Peace.
Charles and Kathryn Matherly
December 20, 2020
Worked with Drew for a number of years. He always had a smile and he made being at work pleasant. A good guy. Rest in peace. Peace to his family.
Linda (King) Conner
December 20, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss you are always in our prayers.
Eddie and Linda Parsons
December 20, 2020
A great guy to work with. Had a lot of fun working hot mail with him on overtime. Rest in peace my friend.
Dave Smith
December 19, 2020
Drew, as I called him was one of the first to befriend me when I went to work at the Post Office. He always had a smile and was a Joy to work with. Condolences to his Family'
Cliff Bowyer
December 19, 2020
I will never forget Drew's smile and how no matter what the situation at work he always had a joke to tell. Sometimes funny but it didn't matter Drew laughed at it anyway. He was one of the guys at the PO that I considered my friend. RIP Drew. To his family I pray that Joy comes in the morning and may our Lord replace your sadness with happiness.
Barrett McCaine
December 19, 2020
Drew was a sweet and funny man. Prayers for the family.
Deborah Kessler
December 19, 2020
I worked with him at the post office. He always had a smile on his face and was a true pleasure to work with! He will be missed.
Michael Martin
December 19, 2020
So sorry to your loss. Will be missed.
Evelyn Duncan
December 19, 2020
