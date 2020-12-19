Charles Edward Drewry
December 12, 2020
Charles Edward Drewry, 76, of Montvale, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Clara Dooley Drewry; brothers, Robert and Ray Drewry; and sister, Katherine Hutchens.
Charles worked for the United States Postal Service for 44 years and served in the United States Navy for four years.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Drewry; daughters, Teresa Ann Drewry and Tracy Myers; grandchildren, Ashley, Brookney, Chance, and Seth; brothers, Denny Drewry, Roger (Mary) Drewry and Buster (Pat) Drewry; and sisters, Linda (Robert) Kelley and JoAnn Drewry.
A Graveside Service will be conducted 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.