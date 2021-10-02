Charles R. Edmonds Sr.



December 7, 1926 - September 6, 2021



Charles R. Edmonds Sr., age 94, of Mathews, Va., died on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Hallieford, Va. He passed away quietly, with family by his side. Charles was born on December 7, 1926, and raised in Hampton, Va.



He was the second youngest and last surviving of twelve children born to George Wesley and Bessie Scott Edmonds. He played football for the Hampton Crabbers through high school, and as a freshman at William and Mary before being drafted into the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. Charles was a soldier's soldier having served in combat in Korea and Viet Nam. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with V for Valor, and the Combat Infantry Badge among many others. He retired in 1969 as a Lt. Colonel. Following his Army career he worked in several management positions for Federal Mogul in Blacksburg, Va., before retiring to Mathews.



Among his many interests he enjoyed bridge, fishing, gardening, golf, college football and thoughtful conversation.



He treasured his extensive Edmonds family of brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Maxine Comer Edmonds, to whom he was married for 54 years; dear friend, Betsy Duff; and his younger brother, Tommy, with whom he shared a special bond – the pair were known to friends and family as the Sunshine Boys. He is survived by four children, C. Ross (Betsy) Edmonds, Cindy (Jack) Kloke, Mark (Brenda Landes) Edmonds, and Jill Edmonds; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His children will be forever grateful to Beverly Foster who became a member of the family in her role as caretaker to Dad in his last years.



Until recently he served his community as a volunteer at Hands Across Mathews, and was a member of Central United Methodist Church. In Charles' memory, contributions may be made to Hands Across Mathews, P.O. Box 1303, Mathews, VA 23109, and Central United Methodist Church, 121 Church St., Mathews VA 23109. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date after the threat of Covid has faded



Faulkner Funeral Home



160 Main Street, Mathews, VA 23109



Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.