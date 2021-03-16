Charles "Chuck" Randolph Foley
March 23, 1937 - March 12, 2021
Charles "Chuck" Randolph Foley, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on March 12, 2021, of natural causes.
Charles was born in Henry County, Va. on March 23, 1937, and was a graduate of Martinsville High School. After high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. Later, Charles held sales and management positions for various companies, mainly in the areas of Martinsville and Roanoke, Virginia. His last job as a medical courier for Courier Services, Inc., may have been his favorite as he was able to drive throughout Virginia with his wife, Sanna, in the passenger seat. After her passing in 2012, his dog, Tupper, became his faithful companion everywhere he went.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Murphy and Clyde Foley; his sister, Linda Heffinger; and his wife, Sanna Harrington Foley.
Charles is survived by his sister, Dianna (Steve) Frey; son, Randy (Nicole) Foley; grandchildren, Bronwyn (John) Allerton, Natalie Foley, and Grant Foley; great-grandson, Fitzhugh Allerton; special friend, Peggy Phillips and her family; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation. The private funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. Funeral arrangements are being handled by John M. Oakey & Son in Salem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church,1837 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke VA 24015. Charles's family wishes to thank his VA Home Based Primary Care team, Interim Healthcare, and Good Samaritan Hospice for their assistance and support. Condolences to the family may be left on Charles's online memorial website at www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M Oakey & Son
305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM VIRGINIA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.