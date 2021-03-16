Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Randolph "Chuck" Foley
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Charles "Chuck" Randolph Foley

March 23, 1937 - March 12, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Randolph Foley, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on March 12, 2021, of natural causes.

Charles was born in Henry County, Va. on March 23, 1937, and was a graduate of Martinsville High School. After high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. Later, Charles held sales and management positions for various companies, mainly in the areas of Martinsville and Roanoke, Virginia. His last job as a medical courier for Courier Services, Inc., may have been his favorite as he was able to drive throughout Virginia with his wife, Sanna, in the passenger seat. After her passing in 2012, his dog, Tupper, became his faithful companion everywhere he went.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Murphy and Clyde Foley; his sister, Linda Heffinger; and his wife, Sanna Harrington Foley.

Charles is survived by his sister, Dianna (Steve) Frey; son, Randy (Nicole) Foley; grandchildren, Bronwyn (John) Allerton, Natalie Foley, and Grant Foley; great-grandson, Fitzhugh Allerton; special friend, Peggy Phillips and her family; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation. The private funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. Funeral arrangements are being handled by John M. Oakey & Son in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church,1837 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke VA 24015. Charles's family wishes to thank his VA Home Based Primary Care team, Interim Healthcare, and Good Samaritan Hospice for their assistance and support. Condolences to the family may be left on Charles's online memorial website at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M Oakey & Son

305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM VIRGINIA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
There are friends and there are best friends. I am 82 years of age and I have just lost the best friend I have ever had. We were like brothers. God put us together so we could help each other. Thank U Lord. Be watching for me "Beau". I'll meet you in Heaven!
Jerry Perdue
March 16, 2021
My brother was a very special person who never met a stranger. My children adored him as he did them. Holly, Erin and the grandchildren will always miss him. He loved his church and was a faithful member. God bless him and may be be taken up on the wings of angels. Love Dianna
Dianna Frey
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results