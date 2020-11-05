HartmanCharles FosterDecember 20, 1934November 2, 2020Coach Charles "Chuck" Foster Hartman, age 85, of Blacksburg, Va., died on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on December 20, 1934. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, and step daughter Melinda Ann Teague.He was a baseball coach for 47 years with careers both at High Point College and Virginia Tech. He was an avid golfer, gardener, hunter and fisherman.Chuck is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Hartman. He is also survived by Ellen's brother, Ronald Estridge and wife, Cynthia and Ellen's sisters, Nancy Moss, and Suzanne Rhodes and her husband, Bob; and also, by several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by lifelong friends, Jay Phillips and Billy Sorrell. Chuck was blessed to be loved and cared for by so many-from the Hokie Nation to the High Point University community, and beyond.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of Chuck's life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blacksburg Battles Cancer c/o 1064 Clubhouse Dr., Blacksburg, VA 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.