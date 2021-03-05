Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Wesley "CW" Gravley Jr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Charles W. "CW" Gravley Jr.

November 29, 1950 - February 28, 2021

Charles Wesley "CW" Gravley Jr., 70, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born in Austinville, Va., the son of the late Charles Wesley Gravley Sr., and the late Elsie Viola Roberts Gravley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann McQuire.

CW was a talented metal fabricator and an avid outdoorsman. He attended Poages Mill Church of the Brethren.

He will be missed and remembered by his uncle, Joe Roberts and his wife, Myrna; niece, Stephanie Morgan and her husband, Paul; as well as numerous cousins and family members.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Todd Reed officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I send my prayers to joe n myrna.I would call. Him every couple weeks to check on him. We dated few years back. I always tried to help his Mom out some before she passed. I just talked to Charlie a few days earlier. Didn't know he had passed till I seen it in Obituries. He was my best friend. I never stopped loving him.We always talked.My youngest Son passed away Feb 1 this year also. I hope they meet in heaven. I am so sorry . if anyone can get intouch with me to let me know what happened to him please call me my number is 540 330 4393. Please I'm going to miss him so much.
Jennifer D phillips
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results