Charles W. "CW" Gravley Jr.
November 29, 1950 - February 28, 2021
Charles Wesley "CW" Gravley Jr., 70, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born in Austinville, Va., the son of the late Charles Wesley Gravley Sr., and the late Elsie Viola Roberts Gravley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann McQuire.
CW was a talented metal fabricator and an avid outdoorsman. He attended Poages Mill Church of the Brethren.
He will be missed and remembered by his uncle, Joe Roberts and his wife, Myrna; niece, Stephanie Morgan and her husband, Paul; as well as numerous cousins and family members.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Todd Reed officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
