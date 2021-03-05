I send my prayers to joe n myrna.I would call. Him every couple weeks to check on him. We dated few years back. I always tried to help his Mom out some before she passed. I just talked to Charlie a few days earlier. Didn't know he had passed till I seen it in Obituries. He was my best friend. I never stopped loving him.We always talked.My youngest Son passed away Feb 1 this year also. I hope they meet in heaven. I am so sorry . if anyone can get intouch with me to let me know what happened to him please call me my number is 540 330 4393. Please I'm going to miss him so much.

Jennifer D phillips March 6, 2021